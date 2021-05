Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 21:04 Hits: 2

China’s debt burden, dubbed a “gray rhino,” has prompted proposals for an unpopular property tax. But will Beijing kick the can down the road again?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0527/Chinese-put-premium-on-owning-homes.-Now-Beijing-wants-to-tax-them?icid=rss