Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 20:52 Hits: 1

Controversial US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene doubled down on Tuesday (May 25) on equating mask mandates with Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars in war-era Germany, earning a stern rebuke from Republican leadership.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-lawmaker-rebuked-for-linking-mask-mandates-to-holocaust-14884424