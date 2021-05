Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 21:24 Hits: 1

Portugal will accelerate its vaccination rollout in Lisbon to start with 30- and 40-year-olds in June, the country's health secretary said on Tuesday, in an attempt to slow down a rise in cases in the capital.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/portugal-speeds-up-covid-19-vaccination-in-lisbon-to-tackle-14885640