Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 14:53 Hits: 2

A Spanish court on Thursday handed jail terms of between eight and 53 years to three men who helped the jihadists behind the 2017 Barcelona attacks that killed 16 people.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/court-jails-men-who-aided-militants-behind-2017-barcelona-14898738