Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 14:55 Hits: 0

After declaring that "America is back," US President Joe Biden has been busy reversing much of Donald Trump's toxic legacy. But a glaring exception has been trade policy, where a troubling continuity has cast doubt on the new administration's ability to achieve its broader policy goals.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/bidens-trade-policy-is-a-lot-like-trumps-by-anne-o-krueger-2021-05