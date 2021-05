Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 08:47 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister were freed on Wednesday night after they were arrested and detained by the military for three days, an aid to the vice president said. Read full story

