Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 07:24 Hits: 3

The Committee to Protect Journalists has joined human rights organizations in urging the authoritarian leadership of Turkmenistan to end the practice of threatening and harassing exiled journalists' family members and allow all journalists living abroad to return to the country and work in safety.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/31276139.html