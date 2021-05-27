Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 01:58 Hits: 5

France's President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Tuesday that the European Union (EU) sanctions to Russia are a failed policy as the block will need a "strategic dialogue" to move forward with Moscow.

The EU imposed another package of sanctions against Russia over the prosecution of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, but these sanctions cannot pressure Russia. "With Russia, the policy of progressive sanctions on frozen situations is no longer an effective policy," Macron said during a press conference.

�� #EUCO A busy agenda lies ahead for EU leaders at the European Council meeting today and tomorrow:

◻️ #COVID19

◻️ #ClimateChange

◻️ ���� Russia

◻️ ���� UK



Stay tuned!

More info here �� https://t.co/090FM5d31A May 24, 2021

"I think that we are at a moment of truth in our relationship with Russia, which should lead us to rethink the terms of the tension that we decide to put in place," the French president added.

Moreover, Macron suggested a review of the EU policy towards Russia and emphasizing dialogue and collaboration opportunities, an opinion also touted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Macron-Recognizes-EU-Sanctions-to-Russia-Have-Failed-20210526-0026.html