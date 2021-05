Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 07:34 Hits: 4

Armenia said Thursday that Azerbaijan has detained six members of its military, the latest border incident between the countries, which went to war last year over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210527-armenia-says-azerbaijan-has-detained-six-servicemen-at-border