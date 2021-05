Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 08:03 Hits: 6

​​​​​​​PETALING JAYA: Former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and his wife received their Covid-19 vaccines after receiving a sudden phone call from a vaccination centre. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/27/rafizi-believes-wife-and-him-got-early-vaccination-due-to-no-shows-at-the-centre