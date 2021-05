Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 05:23 Hits: 5

DR Congo authorities ordered the evacuation of part of the city of Goma on Thursday over the risk of further eruptions from volcano Nyiragongo, causing an immediate exodus of tens of thousands of people.

