Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 23:39 Hits: 7

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Kigali on Thursday hoping to reset ties between the two nations after decades of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the 1994 genocide.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-s-macron-in-rwanda-to-reset-ties-as-survivors-expect-apology-14894404