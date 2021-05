Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 02:10 Hits: 6

MINSK: The United States and western European members of the United Nations Security Council called on Wednesday (May 26) for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to investigate Belarus' diversion of a European flight and arrest of a dissident on board. Their call came hours after ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belarus-plane-diversion-un-security-council-icao-russia-14895318