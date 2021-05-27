News Roundup: Grand jury seated in Trump criminal probe; patience with Senate GOP wearing thin

Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: A newly seated grand jury begins to hear evidence of criminal behavior inside the Trump Organization. Patience for Republican "negotiations" over infrastructure spending is wearing thin. As Senate Republicans continue efforts to kill a proposed independent probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a fallen officer's mother is asking to meet with the Republicans trying to block the probe from going forward.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Grand jury already seated and hearing evidence in criminal case against Donald Trump

• Schumer and other Democrats start to lower the boom on the Manchin-Sinema bipartisan diddling

• Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asks Gov. Greg Abbott for special session after GOP bills fizzle in Texas House

• How many Republican senators will have the nerve to meet with fallen Capitol officer's mother?

• Kristen Clarke confirmed and either Republicans are eerily quiet or their voices aren't registering

From the community:

• REFLECTIONS ON MY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY IN A COVID CCU

• Just how did the Arizona GOP find Cyber Ninjas? They won't say. Here's a thought ...

