Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 14:04 Hits: 4

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Belarusian passenger plane flying from Minsk to Barcelona turned back on Wednesday, data from website Flightradar24 showed, after Poland said it may not be able to enter French airspace. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/26/belarusian-plane-turns-back-after-warning-about-french-airspace