Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 12:00 Hits: 2

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the British state failed to appreciate the deadly threat from the novel coronavirus as it raced across the world in early 2020 and were disastrously slow to impose a lockdown, his former adviser said on Wednesday (May 26). With almost 128,000 deaths, the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-boris-johnson-dismissed-covid-19-scare-story-ex-chief-adviser-14886810