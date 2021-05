Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 07:58 Hits: 3

NordLink is one of the world's longest subsea cables. It will connect the energy grids of Norway and Germany, with a test run already completed successfully. It will provide some 3.6 million households with green power.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-norwegian-electricity-gets-into-the-german-power-grid/a-57658184?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf