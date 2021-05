Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 09:12 Hits: 4

A senior UN official has warned the Security Council that urgent measures are needed to avoid famine in the war-torn region of Tigray in Ethiopia, in a briefing seen by AFP.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210526-ethiopia-s-tigray-region-at-serious-risk-of-famine-warns-top-un-official