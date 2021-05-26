Mali's Military Junta Strips Gov't Heads of Their Duties

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 01:30 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, Mali's Military Junta announced it has stripped of its duties to the President and Prime Minister of the transitional government. They were taken away on Monday to a military base in the outskirts of the capital Bamako.

It is the second time that the Military Junta carries out a coup against Mali's government, as they were responsible for the 2020 coup that immersed the country in turmoil as well.

Canada condemns the detention of the President, Prime Minister and other members of the transitional authorities of #Mali. Canada calls for their immediate release as well as a return to the ongoing transition process, including holding general elections by the end of March 2022. May 25, 2021

The Junta's Vice-President Assimi Goita said on national television that "the president and the prime minister violated the most important clause of the Transitional Charter during the appointment of ministers to the new government by failing to negotiate the power bloc with the Vice President."

The statement has been regarded as retaliation since local media outlets report that the transitional government would further disempower the Junta. However, the official remarked that "the original plan “would proceed as normal, and the scheduled elections will be held in 2022.” The decision has met rejection from the international community.

