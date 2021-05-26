Int'l Meeting Held To Discuss Libyan Economic Situation

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 02:08 Hits: 4

The Co-Chairs of the Economic Working Group (EWG) and a number of senior officials of the Libyan government Sunday held a meeting to discuss the economic situation in Libya, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said Monday.

"All participants agreed on the importance of maintaining the momentum on the economic track, including on further developing and harmonizing critical policies and moving forward with the unification of Libya's financial and economic institutions. Among the issues discussed was the importance of the swift adoption of the 2021 national budget," the UN agency said in a statement.

The participants emphasized the interconnectedness between the economic, political, and security tracks of the Berlin Process, a diplomatic initiative on the future enlargement of the EU launched in 2014, and the importance of parallel progress in all tracks.

The participants also agreed to follow up the meeting with technical-level discussions to identify priority areas of collaboration in advance of the Second Berlin Ministerial Conference on Libya on June 23 this year, including a possible physical meeting to agree on an implementable action plan.

The Co-Chairs of the EWG include the UNSMIL Coordinator Raisedon Zenenga, together with the Ambassador Mohamed Abubakr of Egypt, Special Envoy and Ambassador Richard Norland of the United States, and Ambassador Jose Sabadell of the European Union.

