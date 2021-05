Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 08:30 Hits: 5

While most of the thousands of migrants who entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta were deported, local Spanish officials struggle to care for the minors it cannot unceremoniously send back across the border to Morocco.

