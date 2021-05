Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 21:43 Hits: 5

The UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on Mali behind closed doors Wednesday while West African mediators are set to meet with the country’s detained president and prime minister, sources say, as diplomatic pressure on Mali’s coup leaders mount.

