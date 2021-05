Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 22:15 Hits: 5

New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump, suggesting they may have found evidence of a crime, US media reported Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210525-ny-prosecutors-convene-grand-jury-to-hear-evidence-in-trump-criminal-probe