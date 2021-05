Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 03:09 Hits: 7

A defiant President Lukashenko will address Belarus' parliament Wednesday as international pressure over the country's diversion of an airliner in order to arrest a dissident grows, with the UN Security Council set to meet behind closed doors later.

