News Roundup: Giuliani probe appears extensive; Barr's manipulation; DeSantis sucks up

In the news today: New revelations suggest an even broader scope for the investigation into Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies. William Barr's manipulation of the Mueller report's release looks, if possible, even sketchier. And the nation is awash, yet again, with Republican elected officials behaving badly. Really badly.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Prosecutors investigating Giuliani seized wider array of materials than previously disclosed

• OLC's advice on charging Trump with obstruction came after Barr and Rosenstein talked to OLC

• New Florida law makes it illegal to ban politicians from social media—unless you own a theme park

• Arizona's sham audit is just the beginning, as Republicans push fraudits across the country

• More details emerge in charges against Republican lawmaker for his strange classroom antics

From the community:

• Arizona Native American voters won the election–now Republicans are punishing us.

• Look Everybody! WaPo Talked to a Real Worker!

