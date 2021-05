Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 09:43 Hits: 1

Europe's biggest economy contracted by 1.8% in the first three months of this year compared with the previous quarter. The coronavirus pandemic has been a major factor slowing growth.

