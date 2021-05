Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 11:54 Hits: 1

Vietnam is currently experiencing a record high in new COVID cases. Authorities are locking down entire streets, closing businesses, and curbing tourism to stop the spread.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/vietnam-s-covid-resurgence-prompts-strict-new-lockdowns/a-57654484?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf