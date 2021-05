Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 12:46 Hits: 1

The fresh allegations include the theft of donations from his anti-corruption foundation, creating an organization in violation of human rights and insulting a judge.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-alexei-navalny-says-he-is-facing-three-new-probes/a-57654608?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf