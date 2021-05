Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 16:48 Hits: 3

About 97% of Kenyans seeking medical treatments abroad go to India. With rising COVID-19 deaths and restrictions on travel to India, Kenyans seeking treatment have been left stranded.

