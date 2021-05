Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 17:34 Hits: 3

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said questions remain about the role of Russia in the forced landing of a plane by Belarus. She also said a video showing arrested dissident Raman Pratasevich in custody gave rise to concern.

