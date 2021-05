Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 11:08 Hits: 1

Iran on Tuesday approved seven hopefuls to stand in a June 18 presidential poll, with judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi among the mainly ultraconservative candidates while former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani were barred from running.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210525-iran-bars-heavyweights-ahmadinejad-and-larijani-from-presidential-elections