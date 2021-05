Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 16:20 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Minneapolis police said they responded on Tuesday to reports of shots fired near the intersection where George Floyd died exactly a year ago, with one person suffering a gunshot wound that appeared not to be life-threatening. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/26/as-many-as-30-gunshots-heard-at-intersection-where-george-floyd-died---ap