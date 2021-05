Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 17:33 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss Belarus' forced landing of a Ryanair plane and the detention of an opposition activist during next month's summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. Read full story

