Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 09:41 Hits: 1

Belarus's opposition called Tuesday for more pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko as Europe moved to cut air links with the country over the extraordinary diversion of an airliner and arrest of a dissident on board.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belarus-opposition-calls-for-more-pressure-after-plane-arrest-14882592