Aviation Expert Explains How Belarus Fighter Jet Could Have Forced Ryanair Plane To Land

On May 23, the Belarusian authorities forced the pilots of a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius over the territory of Belarus to divert and land at Minsk airport. In an interview with Current Time on May 24, Russian aviation expert Vadim Lukashevich spoke about how Minsk could have forced the plane to land and about the consequences Belarus could face if airlines decide not to fly over the country.

