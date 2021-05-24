The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Rampant homophobia': Democrats blast Pennsylvania GOP for voting to keep anti-gay law

Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday voted to keep the word "homosexuality" included in the state's public indecency and obscenity laws, angering top-ranking Democrats including those who introduced legislation to remove the classification from the books.

Currently, for example, Pennsylvania law on prostitution characterizes "homosexual" sex among "deviate sexual relations."

Pennsylvania's obscenity law even includes this archaic definition in relation to "Obscene and other sexual materials and performances."

"Sexual conduct means acts of masturbation, homosexuality, sexual intercourse, sexual bestiality or physical contact with a person's clothed or unclothed genitals, pubic area, buttocks or, if such person be a female, breast."

SB 609 would have removed the word "homosexual" or "homosexuality" from obscenity laws.

But on a party-line vote every Republican, led by Speaker Brian Cutler (photo), elected to abuse, attack, demean, mock, and marginalize the state's LGBTQ community by voting against the bill.

Democratic Rep. Brian Sims, the state's first openly gay elected lawmaker who is running for Lieutenant Governor in the 2022 election, blasted his GOP colleagues:

"Compounding the rampant homophobia of the Republican caucus with this type of aggressive cowardice is so painfully on brand. May you never have to see your colleagues vote to keep the ways you love a 'crime,'" Sims also tweeted.

The Democratic House and Senate sponsors of the bill also blasted Republicans:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/lgbtq-pennsylvania/

