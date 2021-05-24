Aung San Suu Kyi Physically Appears in Court for the First Time

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 22:57 Hits: 0

Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appeared for the first time in court on Monday since the February 1 coup carried out by the military Junta. As the lawyers pledged to the public, the ousted National League for Democracy Party would resist the dissolution threats.

The state television MRTV showed the only picture of the hearing as other media outlets were not allowed access. The picture shows Aung San Suu Kyi and her two co-defendants, former President Win Myint and Myo Aung, the former mayor of Myanmar’s capital.

Myanmar’s state-run television channel shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, president Win Myint court hearing which was held at a “special court” in Naypyidaw earlier today. No media access was allowed to secluded session in unknown location.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmarpic.twitter.com/3oZGFyaNpF May 24, 2021

Aung San Suu Kyi was able to meet her lawyers in person for the first time, as the only occasions she was allowed to speak to them before was via a video link. The leader has been accused of a series of charges, from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating the official secrets act, which could result in a sentence of up to 14 years.

According to the state television, all charges were discussed during the hearing. However, afterward, a legal team member was arrested for allegedly spreading information that could cause unrest.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Ethnic armed group protects demonstrators in Myanmar as tensions intensify all over the country and the police uses teargas to disperse protests against the military government. pic.twitter.com/v3fpeZnGaw March 9, 2021

