Migrants in Ceuta: 'When I knew I had to go back to Morocco, I felt pain and grief'

Migrants in Ceuta: 'When I knew I had to go back to Morocco, I felt pain and grief' An estimated 8,000 migrants from Morocco poured across the border into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Monday, May 17. However, more than 6,500 of these migrants were sent back to Morocco once Spanish police and military were able to control the influx. The FRANCE 24 Observers spoke to some of these migrants, both those who remained in Ceuta in the Red Cross camp or returned to Morocco. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210524-migrants-after-ceuta-crossing-return-morocco

