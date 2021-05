Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 00:28 Hits: 0

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Belarus for diverting a commercial flight and arresting an opposition journalist, in what he called an “outrageous incident” that would be met with a coordinated response with European allies.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/biden-us-belarus-plane-diversion-/31272014.html