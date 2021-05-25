U.S. Court Sentences Russian Cybercriminal To 30 Months In Prison

A U.S. court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 30 months in prison for his role in administering an online marketplace peddling stolen credit-card information and personal information to cybercriminals.
