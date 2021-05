Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 18:25 Hits: 0

Damiano David, the flamboyant singer for Italy's Eurovision-winning rockers Maneskin, tested negative for drugs, the contest organisers said Monday, following a furore over speculation he snorted cocaine at the final.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210524-italy-s-eurovision-winner-returns-negative-drugs-test-after-song-contest-furore