Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 08:26 Hits: 3

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Souvenir shops are mostly closed and only a few tourists gaze at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, a stark contrast from the hordes of visitors before the pandemic, but the board running Antoni Gaudi's unfinished basilica hopes that will change soon. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/25/pandemic-delays-completion-of-spain039s-sagrada-familia-beyond-2026