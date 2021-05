Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 06:20 Hits: 4

Rocco Morabito of Italy's 'ndrangheta mafia was arrested in Brazil, two years after his escape from a prison in Uruguay. Known as "the king of cocaine," he had escaped with other inmates through the roof of the prison.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italian-mafia-boss-arrested-in-brazil-after-escaping-prison/a-57649654?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf