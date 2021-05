Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 22:55 Hits: 5

The UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said Monday she still hopes to visit the country after seven weeks spent in the region waiting for the junta that staged a coup in February to allow her in.

