Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 01:47 Hits: 4

An American editor of a Myanmar-based news outlet was detained by authorities in Yangon Monday as he attempted to board a flight out of the coup-hit country, his employers said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210525-us-journalist-detained-in-myanmar-while-trying-to-board-flight-home