Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 02:09 Hits: 4

Leftist Shining Path militants killed at least 18 people, including two children, in a remote region of Peru known for coca production and burned some of the bodies beyond recognition, the military said on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210525-two-children-among-18-killed-in-peru-pre-election-jungle-massacre