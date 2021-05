Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 03:05 Hits: 4

Israeli forces shot dead a knife attacker in Jerusalem Monday, police said, as Washington's top diplomat departed for a Middle East trip aimed at consolidating the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210525-us-envoy-heads-to-israel-and-west-bank-to-solidify-ceasefire