A haven for book lovers, Samir Mansour’s Gaza store weathered wars and uprisings in the troubled Palestinian enclave – until an Israeli air strike reduced it to rubble during the latest conflict with Hamas. FRANCE 24’s Gwendoline Debono and Vedika Bahl sent this report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210525-we-will-rebuild-it-beloved-gaza-bookstore-a-casualty-of-israel-s-war-with-hamas