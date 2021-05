Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 06:31 Hits: 4

PUTRAJAYA: There are two factors that will determine if the aim to achieve herd-immunity by the year-end can be achieved, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/25/herd-immunity-would-depend-on-viral-mutations-and-vaccine-hesitancy-says-kj