Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 07:26 Hits: 14

PUTRAJAYA: Four vaccination centres (PPVs) in Kuala Lumpur will be moved to two mega-sized facilities to ease overcrowding. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/25/two-mega-sized-facilities-to-replace-four-vaccination-centres-in-kl-says-khairy